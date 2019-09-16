|
Evan Patrick Butler
Sept. 13, 2019 - Sept. 13, 2019
CULVER, IN - Evan Patrick Butler, stillborn, of Culver, Indiana, passed away at 9:42pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, Indiana.
Evan is survived by his parents, Mary K. Loftus and Christopher Michael Butler of Culver; one sister, Natalie Loftus of Culver; and four brothers, Mason Butler, Liam Butler, Bentley Butler, and Nicholas Butler, all of Culver. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, James and Betty Butler of Culver; maternal grandfather, Patrick Loftus of Grovertown, IN; and maternal grandmother, Cindy Loftus of South Bend, IN.
No services are planned at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - Lakeville Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019