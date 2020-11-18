1/1
Evangeline "Angie" Crites
1926 - 2020
Evangeline “Angie” Crites

July 11, 1926 - Nov. 14, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Evangeline “Angie” Crites, 94, of Mishawaka passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Healthwin Specialized Care in South Bend. She was born July 11, 1926 in South Bend to the late John and Despena (Mosko) Voruis. Angie married Harold A. Crites who preceded her in death on July 29, 1984.

Angie is survived by her son, John (Penny) Crites of Mishawaka, IN; four grandchildren, John M. Crites, Bret (Christie) Crites, Christopher Jarvis, and Karin Jarvis; four great-grandchildren, Kyle Crites, Kourtney Crites, Nicholas Crites, and Madison Dydo; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Angie is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Pat Renna.

Angie worked as Treasurer/Manager for the Post Office Credit Union for 25 years, bringing the Credit Union from one room at the post office, to having a complete Credit Union built where it stands today. She retired in 2009. Angie was also the local and national President of the NALC Ladies Auxiliary for many terms. She attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Visitation for Angie will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. The family asks that anyone attending the visitation please wear a mask to help keep Angie's loved ones safe. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place with burial at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.

Contributions in memory of Angie may be given to the American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences can be sent to the Crites family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
