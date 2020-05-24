Evangeline Werrbach
Dec. 30, 1929 - May. 20, 2020
NILES - Evangeline (Markos) Werrbach, 90, of Niles, passed away on May 20, 2020 in South Bend.
Evangeline was born on December 30, 1929 in Battle Creek, MI to Elias and Alvona Markos. On June 1, 1958 she married Robert Werrbach at a ceremony in Battle Creek.
Evangeline was employed by AT&T and retired in 1992 after 41 years of service.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Werrbach; son, Scott Werrbach; and sisters, Mary Ann (Bruce) Parkins and Nancy (Edouardo) Vitale.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Elias and Alvona; brothers, Peter, Steve, Larry, Paul, and John; and sister, Helen (Alfredo) Cordero.
Her family would like to thank the medical staff at Memorial Hospital, as well as the nursing staff at Center for Hospice Care in South Bend. Special thanks to Carrie at Hospice House.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers her family asks that donations be made in her memory to Salvation Army, 424 N. 15th St., Niles, MI 49120.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.