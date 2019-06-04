Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Eveline Pinnick Obituary
Eveline Pinnick

August 21, 1926 - May 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Eveline R. Pinnick, 92, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at Caring Junction care facility, Mishawaka, IN. She was born on August 21, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to the late George and Magdalena (Sahn) Raiman.

Eveline served honorably in the United States Army.

On August 5, 1953, Eveline married Henry L. Pinnick who preceded her in death on December 11, 1984.

Eveline is survived by two daughters, Mary Pinnick of Mishawaka and Nancy (Andrew) Baum of South Bend; her son, Patrick (Jane) Pinnick of South Bend, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine McKnight, Ann Bradley, and Mary Rachan; and brother, John Raiman.

There are no services planned at this time. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony da Padua Catholic Church, 2114 Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46617.

Palmer Funeral Homes- River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 4, 2019
