Eveline Pinnick



August 21, 1926 - May 20, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Eveline R. Pinnick, 92, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at Caring Junction care facility, Mishawaka, IN. She was born on August 21, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to the late George and Magdalena (Sahn) Raiman.



Eveline served honorably in the United States Army.



On August 5, 1953, Eveline married Henry L. Pinnick who preceded her in death on December 11, 1984.



Eveline is survived by two daughters, Mary Pinnick of Mishawaka and Nancy (Andrew) Baum of South Bend; her son, Patrick (Jane) Pinnick of South Bend, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine McKnight, Ann Bradley, and Mary Rachan; and brother, John Raiman.



There are no services planned at this time. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony da Padua Catholic Church, 2114 Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46617.



