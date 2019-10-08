|
Evelyn Ann Tatay
Jan. 22, 1921 - Oct. 6, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Evelyn A. (Penkala) Tatay, residing in South Bend, passed away Sunday morning, October 6, 2019 in the comfort of her home at the age of 98 years old. She was born January 22, 1921 near South Bend to Alex M. and Mary (Kinski) Penkala, and was one of thirteen brothers and sisters. She attended Washington-Clay High School until the 10th grade. At the age of 14, she began working part-time at the University of Notre Dame. After high school she began working full time with Sacristy Supply at Notre Dame and remained there until her retirement on June 30, 1988.
On April 27, 1939, at the Log Cabin on the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Evelyn was united in marriage to Louis J. Tatay. They enjoyed nearly 70 years of marriage until his passing on March 10, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy A. Nagy on February 8, 1993 and her son-in-law, Don Nagy, as well as all of her siblings, Angela Sobczyk, Gene Guljas, Mary Setlak, Helen Hawblitzel, Matilda “Tillie” Budney, Irene Lichatowich, Rosalie “Rosie” Kaczmarczyk, Gertrude Picking, Edward, Clem, and Alex Penkala, and John Bobinski.
Evelyn was a longtime member of the former St. Stephen's Catholic Church until its closing. She was an avid Notre Dame fan and was probably one of the longest season ticket holders. She loved her family and passed on her passion for the University of Notre Dame to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Evelyn and Louie loved spending time with their friends playing euchre and bowling. They looked forward to their yearly trips to Las Vegas.
She is survived by her son, Rudolph J. Tatay of Plainfield, IN; five grandchildren, Beth Groninger, Brian (Michele) Tatay, Jennifer (Earl) Bang, Michael Nagy, and Sarah (Casey) Smith; six great-grandchildren, Garrett, Devin, Ty, Alexa, Zachary, and Chelsea, along with more than 50 nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. The Most Reverend Daniel Jenky, C.S.C and Rev. Peter Rocca, C.S.C. will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend.
Contributions in memory or Evelyn may be offered to Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Road, South Bend, IN 46628 or Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, University of Notre Dame Campus, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019