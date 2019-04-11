Evelyn DeVolder



July 6, 1928 - April 5, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Evelyn DeVolder, 90, of New Carlisle passed away on Friday, April 5 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend with her loving family by her side.



She was born on July 6, 1928 in South Bend to the late Daniel J. and Eliza C. (Crammer) Miltenberger.



On July 3, 1948 in Mishawaka she married Cyriel F. DeVolder who preceded her in death on July 4, 1960. She was also preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.



Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Susan M. (Ed) Goerke of South Bend and Rosanne (Tom) Branson of Valparaiso; three grandchildren, Aja (Rob) Doyle-Harber, Kay Goerke, and Elle Goerke; and three great-grandchildren, Sydney, Liam, and Trey, all whom she loved and cherished. She is also survived by a sister, Jeanette McCarty of South Bend and two brothers, George (Theresa) Miltenberger and Roy (Linda) Miltenberger both of South Bend.



She retired from Bendix Corp. South Bend after many years of service as an Inspector. Evelyn enjoyed playing slot machines at the casino and playing bingo. She loved babysitting and spending time with her family.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at State Rd. 23/W. Ireland Rd., South Bend.



The family request memorial contributions be made to the of Indiana, 115 W. Washington St., Ste. 1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.



