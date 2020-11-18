Evelyn Eaton



Whitehead



Aug. 22, 1938 - Nov. 16, 2020



NOTRE DAME, IN -



Evelyn Eaton Whitehead, 82 years old, died on November 16 after a year-long struggle with lung cancer. She is survived by James, her husband and her love of fifty years, and her five siblings, Robert Eaton, Joan McSweeney, Evie Dunkelberger, Fernin Eaton, and Marie DeVerges. Evelyn was born in New Orleans on August 22, 1938 and began her adult life as a Glenmary Sister serving Appalachian communities in Big Stone Gap, Virginia and the Uptown neighborhood in Chicago. After earning a Ph.D. in Human Development at the University of Chicago, she taught with her husband at the University of Notre Dame, then at Loyola University in Chicago for 45 years. During this time the Whiteheads published 22 books on themes of adult growth and Christian spirituality, a number of which were translated into seven foreign languages. During their 60s, the Whiteheads taught yearly in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Friends and students cherished Evelyn's joyous voice, her commitment to creating a hospitable space for others and for their questions, and her delight and faithfulness to one's intellectual calling. Evelyn's early life in ministry and vocation as teacher and author were occasions of great grace for all who were given the gift of knowing her.



At the time of her death Evelyn and James were living at Holy Cross Village at Notre Dame.



Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store