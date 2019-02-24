Home

Jan. 29, 1954 - Feb. 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Evelyn Glassburn (Dog's wife forever), born January 29, 1954 passed away surrounded by her family. She was born to John & Ruby Hagle, who precedded her in death along with 3 sisters, and her best friend, lover, husband Michael Glassburn Sr. (DOG). Evelyn was a strong, wonderful mother, wife, and friend. She is survived by 1 sister and 1 brother, 5 grandkids, & 1 great grandchild. She has 4 children, Tammy, Michael (Jackie), Nicholas (Pam), and Timothy (Stephanie).
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
