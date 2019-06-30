IN MEMORIAM



Evelyn



(Enders-Fries)



Grzeskiewicz



April 26, 1940 - June 28, 2017



Two years have passed since Evelyn left this life too soon. She was intelligent, kind, generous to a fault, funny, loving, genuine, and ornery. She never met a stranger and opened her heart and home to many. She left a legacy of love and a void that will never be filled. She is mourned fiercely, remembered and celebrated daily. She did not deserve the death she was dealt, and though we struggle to move on without her, we take comfort knowing she watches over us from above. She was more than a Wife, Mother, Nannie, and Friend; she was our BEST FRIEND and the SUNSHINE that lit our days. She is surely sitting at a rowdy card game in Heaven with our cantankerous relatives and friends. Save us a seat at the table, Evie... So, treasure her Lord, in your garden of rest, for here on this Earth she was one of the best.



Loving Family and Friends Published in South Bend Tribune on June 30, 2019