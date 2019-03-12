Evelyn J. Dean



July 20, 1932 - March 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Evelyn “Joan” Dean, 86, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home in South Bend. Joan was born July 20, 1932 in South Bend to the late Lawrence and Geraldine (Dale) Howell.



Joan graduated from Central High School in 1950. On August 11, 1951 in Ft. Breckenridge, Kentucky, Joan married Horace Milton Dean who preceded her in death.



Surviving are daughters, Laura (Keith) Rae-Syson of Lakeville, Indiana, Susan (Owen) Hornung of Ft. Myers, Florida, and Janet Dean of South Bend, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jason, Lindsay, Allyson, and Chris. Joan is preceded by two sisters, Virginia Green and Patricia Murray; and one brother, Lyle Rinehart.



Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, March 14 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend from 3:00-7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 15 at 12:00 PM at South Bend Community Church, 60660 US-31, South Bend with Pastor Greg Jaggers officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Highland Cemetery.



Contributions in memory of Joan may be made to The Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 333 N. Main Street, South Bend, IN 46601.



Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary