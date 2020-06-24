Evelyn J. Ruch
MISHAWAKA, IN - With exuberant joy, Evelyn Ruch, 95, leapt into the arms of her loving Savior on June 21, 2020. She was born in Logansport, Indiana March 29, 1925 to Perry & Inez Sharp. During her childhood the family settled in South Bend where Jeanne graduated from Riley High School. In 1942 she married Wilfred Kronewitter, Jr. They had two daughters, Anita (Herbert) Whitaker and Carol (Gary) Whitaker. At the tender age of 19, she became widowed while expecting her second child. In 1946 she married Herman Ruch (deceased). They had four children, Shirley Ruch, Gary “Shane” Ruch, David (Lisa) Ruch, and Janet (John) Woods. In the 1960's, Jeanne became a foster parent. For several years she provided a home for many children. In 1969 she was awarded St. Joseph County Foster Parent of the Year. In 1974 she moved to West Palm Beach, Florida. She retired from The Sun Bank of St. Lucie in 1987. In 2004 she moved to Milan, Michigan until 2014 when she returned to the Michiana area, where she remained until her death. Along with her five surviving children, Jeanne leaves behind a tremendous legacy, including 13 grandchildren: Sheryl Whitaker, Timothy (Kerrie) Whitaker, Kimberly Whitaker, Thomas (Chris) Whitaker, David (Tanya) Massengale, Steven (Sherri) Massengale, Cindy Massengale, Chris (Dave) Peffley, Amanda (Peter) Wong, Bethany (Dan) Brown, Adam (Sunita) Ruch, Daniel (Melanie) Ruch, and Joshua (Jennifer) Woods, 37 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren, one niece and two nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, Perry & Inez Sharp, sister, Eleanor “Scott Lee” Ludwig, daughter, Shirley Ruch, granddaughter, Sheryl Whitaker, great-granddaughter, Stephanie Duke, and great-great-granddaughter, Caitlyn Perkins. In Jeanne's final years she became active on Facebook and had quite a following! Through her quick-witted humor and quirky comments and quips, she provided much entertainment and light-hearted chuckles. She will be remembered for her unabashed love for Jesus, her willingness to offer up blessings and a prayerful thought. Her last Facebook entry, which posted the afternoon before she passed away, was accepting a challenge to share the message that Jesus has the power to break every chain! She will be greatly missed! Viewing will be held TODAY, Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:00PM EST, followed by the Funeral service at 1:00PM at Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, Indiana. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.