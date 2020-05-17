Evelyn J. Shilts
Evelyn J. Shilts

May 19, 1936 - May 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Evelyn J. Shilts, 83, of South Bend, passed away Fri., May 15, 2020. The visitation will be from 11-1 pm Tues., May 26 at Kaniewski Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be at 1:30 pm Tues., May 26 at St. John the Baptist Church.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.
