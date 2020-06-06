Evelyn Klingerman
June 8, 1926 - June 3, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Evelyn June Klingerman (born Evelyn June Gaul), age 93, of Buchanan passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 just 5 days shy of her 94th birthday. Born on June 8, 1926, Evelyn spent her childhood picking strawberries in a local field in Baroda, MI (a story that she would frequently share with her close family members). In 1944, Evelyn graduated from Buchanan High School and began her life as a life-long resident of the City of Buchanan. Evelyn was always seen in various places in the community, whether it was attending sporting events of her children and grandchildren, volunteering as a photographer for the annual Miss Buchanan Scholarship contest, or greeting people at Chemical Bank, where she worked for 60 years. She spent her days walking her dogs in her neighborhood on Claremont Street in Buchanan and visiting with her neighbors in her screened-in garage during the summer months. However, her greatest pleasure was always the time that she was able to spend with her friends and family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, George B. Klingerman of Buchanan; her parents, Alfred & Ella Gaul (Bonesz) of Buchanan; her brothers, Kenneth, Arthur, Leonard, and Harold (Tootie); her son-in-law, Charles Bibler of Portland, IN; and her great-grandchild, Brady Charles Widman of Fort Wayne. She is survived by her four children, Stephen (Brenda) Klingerman, Sheri (Ernest) Foster, Susan (Charles) Bibler, and Kelly (William) Catalano, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Evelyn's family extends its sincere thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Riveridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Niles, where she was a resident since 2014. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan with Pastor Ellen Bierlein officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Visitation will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 5:30-7:30PM also at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday, from 12-1PM. A sanitizing station and surgical masks if desired, will be offered to the public for your comfort and safety. Memorial contributions can be made to Miss Buchanan Inc., where Evelyn, her husband George, her brother Harold Gaul, and her sister-in-law Phyllis Gaul served as life-long volunteers. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.