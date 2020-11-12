Evelyn
“Evie” Lyczynski
Jan. 2, 1929 - Nov. 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Evelyn “Evie” Frances Lyczynski, 91, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at home with family by her side.
Evelyn was born January 2, 1929 in South Bend to the late Casmier and Mary Bentkowski. She lived in South Bend her whole life and graduated from Washington High School.
On October 26, 1946, in South Bend, Indiana she married Leo Richard Lyczynski. Evelyn and Leo were married for 69 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, her brother, Chester; sisters, Rose, Lorraine and Patricia, two sons-in-law, and three grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by sister, Josephine; sister-in-law, Irene; children, Aurelia Marina, Glenn Lyczynski, Kay (Joe) Ulrich, Bonnie (Ron) Kehoe, Cindy Amador, and Sharon (Jimmie Sr.) Ulrich; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In Evelyn's younger years, she was employed by Singer's Sewing. Later in life, she and husband Leo owned Leo and Evie's Lydick Tavern. She retired in 1980. Evelyn was famous for delicious recipes, sweet ‘n' sour cabbage, polish sausage, stuffing, and canned peppers. In Evelyn's later years, she and Leo acted as a private day care for their grandchildren. Fond memories of the grandchildren include playing hide the thimble, Phase 10, Skip-Bo, and Aggravation as well as building puzzles. Evelyn saved every tchotchke & projects from her grandkids. Many of them, she would display on her Christmas tree over her village. The funniest memories of “Buscia” were when she was caught a number of times cheating in Skip-Bo and showing her sense of humor by being the first to call everyone on April Fools Day. Evelyn enjoyed hosting family dinner on Sundays, always ready at Noon. Visitation for Evelyn will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 12:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will immediately follow in St. Joe Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Road #101, South Bend, IN 46628. Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
