Evelyn M. Czuk



June 3, 1922 - Feb. 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Evelyn M. Czuk, 96, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Hamilton Place with her family by her side.



Evelyn was born June 3, 1922 in South Bend to the late Alex and Josephine (Nowicki) Leszcz. On January 17, 1945, Evelyn married her loving husband, John H. Czuk Sr. He preceded her in death in 2007. She is also preceded in death by her son, John H. Czuk Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Kwieran and Loraine “Rita” (Harry) Strzelecki; and brothers, Alex (Lorraine) Leszcz and John A. (Agnes) Leszcz. Evelyn is survived by her children, Gary (Nancy) Czuk of Fort Wayne and Gail Martsolf of South Bend; grandchildren, Cassie (Deric) Faylor, Cory, Connor, Carson, JJ, Josh, Cali Ann, and Cody Czuk, and 9 great-grandchildren.



Evelyn was a loving, wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her joy in life. She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed baking, attending all her children's activities, and maintaining a comfortable, happy home. Evelyn was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Church and a lifetime resident of South Bend.



Visitation will be held 11:30am to 1:00pm, Friday, February 15, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Ste. 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.