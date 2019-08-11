|
|
Evelyn M. Yahne
May 20, 1961 - August 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Evelyn M. Yahne, 58, of South Bend, formerly of Niles, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
She was born on May 20, 1961, in Niles to the late Clarence M. and Ruth E. (Bright) Myers-Smith.
Evelyn was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend. She enjoyed many activities including camping and fishing in her spare time along with crafting. But above all, Evelyn loved nothing more than spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Connie McIntyre, John McIntyre, and Timothy E. Myers; and one grandchild, Hunter Adams.
Evelyn is survived by former spouse, Dennis L. Yahne and their 2 daughters, Heather Yahne and Samantha Yahne, both of South Bend; Donald E. Robinson and their one daughter, Jennifer Holtz (Jeffrey) of Mendon, Michigan; five grandchildren; one-great-grandchild on the way; her siblings, Robert and Timothy W. Myers of South Bend, Larry Shreve of Berrien Springs, and Deloris (Jim) Pettie of Gallatin, Tennessee; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held for Evelyn at Mission Hills Memorial Committal Chapel, 61453 M-51 in Niles, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in her mother's memory to Memorial Epworth Center-Geropsych Unit, 420 Niles Ave., South Bend, Indiana 46617.
Condolences and memories of Evelyn may be shared with family at www.BrownFuneralHomesNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Homes, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019