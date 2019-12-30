Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett A. Williams Jr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett A. Williams Jr. Obituary
Everett A. Williams, Jr.

Aug. 21, 1948 - Dec. 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND - Everett A. “Pig” Williams, Jr., 71, of Mishawaka, IN, departed this life on December 25, 2019 after battling a long-term illness.

Everett was born to Everett A. Williams Sr. and Elsie Lee Williams (Smith) on August 21, 1948 in South Bend, IN. Everett was a very talented musician, teaching many young people how to play the drums, and having the opportunity to travel internationally with his band, The Soul Sounds, doing what he loved.

Everett was blessed with three loving children, Antonio Norman Williams of South Bend, IN, Everett Ryan Williams of Phoenix, AZ, and Heather Rochelle Williams of South Bend, IN.

Everett is survived by his 3 children; three grandchildren, Ellis Josiah Williams, Zari Aminah Williams, and John Xavier Thomas; two sisters, Elsie Lena (Leonard) Taylor of Ozan, AK and Nelda Jean (Henry) Brown-Clay of South Bend, IN; two brothers, Andrew Lee (Shirley) Williams of Houston, TX and Robert Williams of South Bend, IN, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Everett is proceeded in death by his parents and older brother, Dellie Johnson.

Memorial services for Everett A. Williams will be held on January 2, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary, 1222 Napier St., South Bend, IN 46601. Family hour 10:00 a.m., and Service 11:00 a.m. Repast for family and friends after services at Laymen Chapel C.M.E. Church, 303 S. Kenmore St., South Bend, IN 46619.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our website: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -