Everett A. Williams, Jr.
Aug. 21, 1948 - Dec. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND - Everett A. “Pig” Williams, Jr., 71, of Mishawaka, IN, departed this life on December 25, 2019 after battling a long-term illness.
Everett was born to Everett A. Williams Sr. and Elsie Lee Williams (Smith) on August 21, 1948 in South Bend, IN. Everett was a very talented musician, teaching many young people how to play the drums, and having the opportunity to travel internationally with his band, The Soul Sounds, doing what he loved.
Everett was blessed with three loving children, Antonio Norman Williams of South Bend, IN, Everett Ryan Williams of Phoenix, AZ, and Heather Rochelle Williams of South Bend, IN.
Everett is survived by his 3 children; three grandchildren, Ellis Josiah Williams, Zari Aminah Williams, and John Xavier Thomas; two sisters, Elsie Lena (Leonard) Taylor of Ozan, AK and Nelda Jean (Henry) Brown-Clay of South Bend, IN; two brothers, Andrew Lee (Shirley) Williams of Houston, TX and Robert Williams of South Bend, IN, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Everett is proceeded in death by his parents and older brother, Dellie Johnson.
Memorial services for Everett A. Williams will be held on January 2, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary, 1222 Napier St., South Bend, IN 46601. Family hour 10:00 a.m., and Service 11:00 a.m. Repast for family and friends after services at Laymen Chapel C.M.E. Church, 303 S. Kenmore St., South Bend, IN 46619.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 30, 2019