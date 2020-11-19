1/1
Everett Behnke
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett Behnke

June 7, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Everett H. Behnke, 90, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Everett was born June 7, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Harry and Florence (MacArthur) Behnke. He spent most of his years growing up in Mishawaka. From 1951 to 1954 he served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Everett met Connie (Rasler) while working at Uniroyal in Mishawaka. They were married on October 5, 1961 and made their home in Mishawaka.

For over 30 years, Everett owned and operated, along with family, Hard Surface Fabrication, Inc., in Mishawaka. He was a craftsman who enjoyed woodworking, building furniture and other items for his home. He was a collector of LGB Model Trains and was proud of his train display. Everett, along with Connie, enjoyed caring for their home, yard and also flower gardening.

Everett's surviving family includes six children, Lance (Diane) Malstaff of South Bend, Lauri (Marvin) Oliver of Wisconsin, Karen Sinkiewicz of Edwardsburg, David (Doreen) Behnke of Mishawaka, Kathy (Marty) White of California, and Michelle (Robert) Hatfield of Fort Wayne, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Everett was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Connie; a son and best friend, Mark Behnke; and one great-grandchild.

Services will be held Monday, November 23, at 10:30 am in East United Methodist Church, 1621 East 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Dorothy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.

Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00-5:00 pm in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 West 3rd Street, Mishawaka, and also Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 am in church.

Memorials are suggested to East United Methodist Church.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
East United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Service
10:30 AM
East United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved