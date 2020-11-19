Everett Behnke
June 7, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Everett H. Behnke, 90, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Everett was born June 7, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Harry and Florence (MacArthur) Behnke. He spent most of his years growing up in Mishawaka. From 1951 to 1954 he served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Everett met Connie (Rasler) while working at Uniroyal in Mishawaka. They were married on October 5, 1961 and made their home in Mishawaka.
For over 30 years, Everett owned and operated, along with family, Hard Surface Fabrication, Inc., in Mishawaka. He was a craftsman who enjoyed woodworking, building furniture and other items for his home. He was a collector of LGB Model Trains and was proud of his train display. Everett, along with Connie, enjoyed caring for their home, yard and also flower gardening.
Everett's surviving family includes six children, Lance (Diane) Malstaff of South Bend, Lauri (Marvin) Oliver of Wisconsin, Karen Sinkiewicz of Edwardsburg, David (Doreen) Behnke of Mishawaka, Kathy (Marty) White of California, and Michelle (Robert) Hatfield of Fort Wayne, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Everett was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Connie; a son and best friend, Mark Behnke; and one great-grandchild.
Services will be held Monday, November 23, at 10:30 am in East United Methodist Church, 1621 East 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Dorothy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00-5:00 pm in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 West 3rd Street, Mishawaka, and also Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 am in church.
Memorials are suggested to East United Methodist Church.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com
.