Everette B. Daniels
Everette B. Daniels

Aug. 13, 1955 - Sept. 15, 2020

DOWAGIAC, MI - Everette B. Daniels, 65, of Dowagiac, Michigan, formerly of Niles, Michigan, passed away at his home on September 15, 2020, after a lengthy illness, with his loving wife Vera and family at his side. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel & Cremation Services.

Everette was born August 13, 1955, to Dorothy (Casper) and Maurice Daniels in South Bend. He graduated from Brandywine High School, class of 1974. Everette was an all-conference champion in Hurdles for track and excelled on the football field. He loved playing softball, poker, and watching Michigan football. Everett enjoyed helping others and would drop what he was doing to support friends and family in need. He particularly enjoyed tree work, and became known as the “area tree man”. Everette had the strongest work ethic that many admired, and finished his career working at National Standard. He was a loving man, who always was eager to help anyone, and loved his family above all. Everett “adopted” many kids into his life as their dad, as he was the community baseball coach to a large majority of youth in the 90's.

He is survived by his wife Vera; son, Jesse (Shannon) Daniels; daughter, Felicia Jo Daniels; grandson, Archer, all of Niles; sister, Kathy (Robbie) Avants; brother, Maurice (Stefanie) Daniels; mother, Dorothy Daniels, and many nieces, and nephews all of Arkansas. He had many friends in his life, all of whom became family. Everette was preceded in death by his father, Maurice T Daniels.

Per Everette's wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place. His cremated remains will be spread at pre planned destinations. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Parkinson's Foundation. Those wishing to leave an online condolence can do so at www.clarkch.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
