Everlynn Grace Brandt
Jan. 20, 2019 - Nov. 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Everlynn Grace Brandt, 9 months and 14 days old, passed away peacefully in the arms of mom and dad, surrounded by her family at the Center for Hospice of South Bend, on November 3, 2019, at 6 am. Everlynn courageously fought Gastroschisis and gave her family 287 days on Earth, showing us how to persevere, remain strong, and be joyful in the face of adversity.
Everlynn is survived by her parents, Daniel Brandt and Anslie Rink-Scott; siblings, Carter and London Brandt; grandparents, Christopher (Kimberly) Scott and Daniel J. (Cathy) Brandt; her beloved great-grandparents; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members and friends. Everlynn is welcomed in paradise by her grandparents, Paul J. Rink II and Lynn Thompson.
Everlynn Grace will be forever remembered for her strength, beautiful smile, and happiness.
Visitation for Everlynn Grace Brandt will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at First General Baptist Church, 11101 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561, from 2-3 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the visitation at 3 pm with Pastor Tom Entinghe officiating. Donations in Everlynn Grace Brandt's honor may be made to assist the family with their long journey with Everlynn via Cashapp account ($AnslieNoel) or Venmo account (Anslie-Rink-Scott). To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019