F. Leland Jones
June 12, 1922 - Oct. 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
F. Leland Jones, 98, passed away at 3:05am Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Healthwin Specialized Care Facility.
Leland was born on June 12, 1922 in Waynesville, IL to Floyd and Wilma (Buck) Jones. He retired from Sibley Machinery and Foundry, where he was an accountant for 45 years. Leland was also a member of Evangelical Heights Church. On December 10, 1948 he married the former Margaret Grose. She died in March 2005. Leland was also preceded in death by two sisters, Donna and Diane; and a brother, Marvin.
Surviving are a son, Paul (Christine) Jones; two grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Steinke and Melissa (Glenn) Pasley; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Oakley; and a brother, Larry (Mary) Jones.
Cremation has taken place. Burial will be in Bremen Cemetery at a later date. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Rescue Mission.
