F. Thomas Forsey
Jan. 2, 1945 - Dec. 7, 2019
NILES, MI - Frederick Thomas Forsey, 74, of Niles passed away at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, December 7 in Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family, following an illness. Tom was born January 2, 1945 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to the late Elsie R. (Cranston) and Frederick A. Forsey and had lived in the Michiana area since 1950. On June 4, 1966 in South Bend he married Valerie M. McCauley who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Kimberly J. Forsey (Sue Wigner) of St. Joseph, MI and Kelly Gustafson of Niles; his grandchildren, Adam Thomas Gustafson and Anna G. Gustafson; and his sisters, Patricia Seel (James) of Arizona and Cheryl J. Seel of Florida.
Tom 4C was a local businessman who owned a commercial construction company for 35 years. But it was his dedication to his beloved community where he really shined. As a proud Paul Harris Fellow of the South Bend Rotary Club, Tom held many positions over nearly four decades as a member, and always gave back to the community more than his fair share.
After retirement, Tom continued his service to Rotary and shared his building expertise with his church, Southgate. Tom really enjoyed the fellowship and spoke highly of good people he knew there.
Tom coached, sponsored, and was a great fan to local club sports for kids and teenagers. He even had the opportunity to coach his grandson in league basketball. Tom was also a lifelong suffering fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
Tom loved Notre Dame and especially Notre Dame football and basketball (both men's and women's). His family hosted many of the ND basketball players every summer in the late 70's and early 80's. Tom also was the driving force and President of the Notre Dame Tip-Off Club.
Tom 4C was kind, upstanding, loving, funny (always with a terrible Dad joke at the ready), and greeted people with a warm heartfelt smile. He was his family's rock, and he has left this world a better place because of his presence.
Funeral services for Tom will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14 in the Southgate Church, 3717 S. Michigan St., South Bend. The family will receive friends to celebrate Tom's life from 1 to 3 and 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 13 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd., South Bend.
Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to Southgate Church, 3717 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN, 46614. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019