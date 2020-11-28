1/
Faith M. Bosworth
1960 - 2020
Faith M. Bosworth

Nov. 19, 1960 - Nov. 23, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI -

Faith Marie Bosworth, 60, died Mon., Nov. 23, 2020. Her life began Nov. 19, 1960 in New Orleans, LA, to Richard and Dorothy Sampson. She married Scott Wayne Bosworth in May 2000 in Elkhart, IN.

Family and friends will gather TODAY, Sat., Nov. 28, at 12Noon at 1826 Woodmont Dr., South Bend, IN 46614 for a small, socially distant celebration of her life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory, leave a message & read full obit at wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
