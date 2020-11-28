Faith M. Bosworth
Nov. 19, 1960 - Nov. 23, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI -
Faith Marie Bosworth, 60, died Mon., Nov. 23, 2020. Her life began Nov. 19, 1960 in New Orleans, LA, to Richard and Dorothy Sampson. She married Scott Wayne Bosworth in May 2000 in Elkhart, IN.
Family and friends will gather TODAY, Sat., Nov. 28, at 12Noon at 1826 Woodmont Dr., South Bend, IN 46614 for a small, socially distant celebration of her life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory, leave a message & read full obit at wagnercares.com
