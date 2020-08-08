Faye M. Bradburn
July 30, 1922 - August 4, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Faye M. Bradburn, 98, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1922 in Scoby, Montana, to the late Wesley and Lydia (Stoll) Snyder. Faye was married to Wilbert Ward, Sr. in 1942, and he preceded her in death in 1947. She then married Webster Dale Bradburn on June 6, 1954. He preceded her in death on August 28, 1994. Faye is survived by two sons, Wilbert “Bill” (Joyce) Ward, Jr. of Mill Creek, Indiana, and Wesley (Mary) Ward of Mill Creek, Indiana; one daughter, Rebecca (William) Anderson of Lansing, Michigan; five grandchildren: Scott (Carol) Ward, Kristen (Alvie) Ellenwine, Susan (Jermy) Bannwart, Wesley (Anne) Ward, and Liam Anderson; and six great-grandchildren: Elin and Eric Boklund, Taylor, Paige, Ella, and Rowan Ward. Faye is also survived by one stepson, Gilbert (Janet) Bradburn of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; two step-grandchildren, Robert Bradburn and Annette Williams; and several step-great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased in death by one grandchild, Tina Rapp, one sister, Frances Blaisdell, and one brother, James Snyder. Faye was a member of Hudson Lake Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Naomi Ruth Circle and former President of the Ladies Group for several years. A visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 pm EST on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Hudson Lake Church of Christ. A private family Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the church. Burial will follow in Sauktown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Lake Church of Christ in Faye's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com
