|
|
Faye Rowland, 85
Faye L. Rowland, 85, of Williamsport, MD, and formerly of Clear Spring, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Homewood in Williamsport.
Born February 21, 1935, in Youngstown, OH, she was the daughter of the late Preston Eichelberger and Leah Elizabeth (Repp) Eichelberger.
Faye is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lee Rowland, on February 24, 2020.
She was a 1953 graduate of Clear Spring High School.
Faye was a member of Broadfording Church of the Brethren in Hagerstown, where she was a former member of the choir.
She retired in 1997 from Washington County Hospital and previously worked at Sears in Hagerstown. Faye enjoyed antiquing and collecting baskets and pottery.
Faye is survived by two sisters, Beverly Mellott and Bonnie Monninger (Ronald); 3 nieces, Debbie, Sherry, Rhonda; 4 great-nieces; 2 great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Faye was preceded in death by a brother in law, Ronald Mellott.
There will be no viewing and visitation.
Services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 10:30 am at Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 13607 National Pike, Clear Spring, MD. The Rev. Steve Wagoner will officiate. Interment will follow at Little Rose Hill Cemetery, in Clear Spring, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Broadfording Church of the Brethren Fellowship, 14010 Greencastle Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740 or to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.thompsonfhinc.com.
Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to serve the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 16, 2020