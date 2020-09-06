Ferdinand “Fred”
DeSmith
Jan. 3, 1933 - Sept. 4, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Ferdinand “Fred” DeSmith, 87, of Mishawaka, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at Heritage Point in Mishawaka.
Fred was born January 3, 1933 in South Bend and lived in Mishawaka his entire life. While he was growing up, he became an Eagle Scout. From 1950-1953 he served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired in 1991 after 36 years at Uniroyal.
Fred was a member of American Legion #303, a life-time member of BK Club, and former member of Club 15 and their Euchre Club. He enjoyed playing Euchre, woodworking, and vegetable gardening, mostly tomatoes. Fred was a country music fan and a Colts football season ticket holder. He was fond of his dog, Brownie.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Virginia (Marino) DeSmith, his long-time companion, Margo Klein; and four sisters, Nancy Hedman, Mary Jane Ballard, Laura DeSmith, and Alice Walton.
Fred is survived by four sons, Ronald Lee (Judy) DeSmith, Frank DeSmith, Paul Anthony (Sara) DeSmith, and Ray Alan DeSmith; eleven grandchildren, Ryan DeSmith, Maria DeSmith, Frank (Jenni) DeSmith, Jr., James DeSmith, Daniel (Debbie) DeSmith, JoAnna (Jimmy) Joachim, Michael DeSmith, Alex DeSmith, Kyle (Cassi) DeSmith, Cody (Morgan) DeSmith, and Casey DeSmith; nine great-grandchildren, Jordan, Nathan, Toby, Skyler, London, Ryland, Emery, Micah, and Warren; and a sister, Shirley.
Services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, September 9, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544, with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 Noon on Wednesday in the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com
.