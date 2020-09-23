1/1
Fern Christine Williams
1928 - 2020
Fern Christine

Williams

Sept. 12, 1928 - Sept. 22, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Fern Christine Williams, 92, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her daughter's home in Buchanan.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan. A time of visitation will take place from 5-8 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Chapel, Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fern's name may be made to Red Bud Area Ministries, 708 Red Bud Trail, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence online can do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Fern was born in South Bend, Indiana to Christopher and Bessie Kahlmorgan. On November 1, 1946, she married Franklin LeRoy Williams and they built their home and family in the Buchanan area. Fern was very active in the community and the First United Methodist Church. She worked at Electro-Voice until they moved from the area. She then was a cook for the Niles Community Schools. She was on the Board for Red Bud Area Ministries and also volunteered there for many years. She was on the Memorial Board at the church and had also been President of the American Legion Auxiliary and Worthy Matron for Eastern Star.

Fern's hobbies included crossword puzzles, spending time with grandkids, and cooking. She was known for her cookies and famous apple dumplings. She loved to travel and her family swore she kept a packed suitcase under her bed and ready to go anytime.

In 2003, Fern was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Franklin Williams. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Diane VanBlaricum, granddaughter, Casey Pollitt; sisters, Mildred, Sylvia, and Betty; and brother, Bill. She is survived by one sister, Bernice Tompkins of South Bend; daughters, Sandra (Wayne) Whitmyer and JoAnn (Gerald) Pollitt; and son, Richard (Shirley) Williams. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jason (Sherrie) Williams, Jeremy (Samantha) Williams, Shawne (Randy) Sheldon, Andy & Billy Crooker, and Jeff (Laura) Pollitt. Her family includes ten great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and seven step-great-grandchildren.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Swem Chapel
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Swem Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-6881
