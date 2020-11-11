1/1
Fern Emily Baldwin
1918 - 2020
Fern Emily Baldwin

July 30, 1918 - Nov. 9, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Fern Emily Baldwin, 102, of Buchanan, passed away at 1:15 am, on Monday, November 9, 2020, at West Woods of Niles.

Fern was born on July 30, 1918 in Buchanan, Michigan, to Henry and Mona (Wells) Dellinger. Fern was a proud graduate of Buchanan High School in 1937. On November 27, 1939, she married Clair O. Baldwin, at the Church of Brethren in Buchanan. They lived in the Buchanan area for all of their 62 years of marriage. Fern was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Buchanan, the Royal Neighbors of America, and was a founding member of the Jolly Dozen Bunco Club.

Fern is survived by her children, Ollen R. Baldwin, Karol-Carlton (Jack) VanOrman, Lonnie Birda Baldwin, Bonnie Carpenter, and Ronald Baldwin, 14 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mona Dellinger; husband, Clair Baldwin on February 19, 2001; daughter-in-law, Carol Baldwin, two brothers, two sisters, and one grandson.

Due to current events, the family will celebrate Fern's life privately. Private burial will take place in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or the Old Rugged Cross Foundation. Those wishing to send a condolence online can do so at www.swemchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan.

The family would like to thank all of the staff and administration at West Woods of Niles for their kindness and loving care given to Fern. They were a blessing to the entire family.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
