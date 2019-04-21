Flora Jean (Solzan) Dieter



Jan. 20, 1936 - April 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Flora Jean (Solzan) Dieter, 83, of South Bend, passed away on Friday April 19, 2019 in her home. She was born on January 20, 1936, in South Bend, to the late Florian Vincent and Genevieve (Murowski) Solzan. On August 13, 1955, as Flora Jean Solzan, she married Richard Joseph Dieter, who preceded her in death on July 20, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Solzan. Flora is survived by her daughter, Daria Dieter; her two sons, Derek (Suzy) Dieter and Damian Dieter, DPM, all of South Bend; five grandchildren, Jessica Dieter, Lindsay Dieter, Nolan Ryan Dieter, Gehrig Dieter, and Thurman Dieter; and by a great-granddaughter, Dandy Hardaway. Flora Jean was previously active in the Sigma Alpha Sorority and was known as Momma Warbird thanks to her amazing talents as Hospitality Coordinator in Oshkosh, Wisconsin during the biggest airshow in the world. Flora Jean was a pistol and joker until the end. She will be dearly missed by her wonderful family and friends. But she and Dickie Joe will never be gone but remain forever in our hearts. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Heart Center, 2001 W. 86 St., Indianapolis, IN 46260. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary