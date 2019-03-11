Florence A. Erdelyi



Sept. 27, 1936 - March 9, 2019



WALKERTON, IN - Florence “Flo” Ann Erdelyi, 82, residing in Walkerton, Indiana passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home. Florence was born on September 27, 1936 in South Bend, Indiana. Her parents were the late Dewey Tharp and Alice (Nordblad) Tharp. Florence worked for many years at Pilgrim Farms, Plymouth and at P&H Machine Shop, Walkerton. She loved the movie “E.T.” and collected “E.T.” memorabilia, along with many “leopard print items”. She was one of twelve children and grew up with many difficult challenges. Florence loved and cherished her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



On March 25, 1974 at the Walkerton United Methodist Church, she was united in marriage to Thomas Erdelyi, who survives, and is affectionately known to her as “E.T.” Along with her loving husband, she is survived by daughters, Tena Bussie of Plymouth, Debra Strickland of Plymouth, Bonnie (Walter) Quinto of Walkerton, Judy (Carl Beougher) Neirynck of Valparaiso, Patty “Tish” (Albert) Parker of LaPorte, and Heather (David) Pickens of Walkerton; and son, Timothy (Sandy) Vice of Plymouth. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters, Frances “Best Buddy #1 Sister” (Dale) Bennett of Mishawaka, Clara “Toots” (Terry) Wagoner of Edwardsburg, MI, and Mary (Tom) Holdren of Mishawaka; and her brother, Clarence “Bud” (Connie) Dye.



Florence was preceded in death by two grandsons, Patrick W. Strickland and Thomas D. Pickens. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Alta Mae Cook, Judith Dye, Doiles Eckenberger, Linda Lou White, and Holly Sue Dye; and her brothers, John Albert Dye and Lawrence Henry Dye.



At Florence's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Palmer Funeral Home North Liberty Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary