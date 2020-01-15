|
|
Florence Ann
Montgomery
Feb. 2, 1936 - Jan. 12, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Florence Ann Montgomery, 83, passed away on Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN. She was born on February 2, 1936 in St. Louis, MO, to Clifford and Elizabeth (Sinclair) Farrow, both of whom preceded her in death.
On June 9, 1964, Florence married Robert D. Montgomery, who preceded her in death on October 7, 2007.
Florence is survived by daughters, Cynthia (Alan) Winchester, Cathleen Schaffer, and Diane Goode; sons, Thomas Thompson and Bob (Rose) Montgomery; grandchildren, Douglas Harrington, Daniel Winchester, Robert Winchester, John Winchester, Nicole Schaffer-Duncan, Amanda Schaffer-Kavanagh, Michael Schaffer, Crystal Thompson, Katherine Montgomery, and Caroline Montgomery; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Edward (Rose) Farrow. In addition to her parents and husband, Florence was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Montgomery; grandsons, Ryan Winchester and Nathan Thompson; sisters, Betty Diveley and Mary Pearlstein; and brother, James Farrow.
Florence led a faith-filled life. She enjoyed painting and spending time with her family.
Graveside services and burial will be held privately at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, IN. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Florence may be donated to Special Olympics of St. Joseph County, P.O. Box 643, Mishawaka, IN 46546-0643.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020