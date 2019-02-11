Florence E. Strombeck



Dec. 19, 1921 - Feb. 9, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Florence E. Strombeck, 97, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at her residence. Florence was born on December 19, 1921 in Chicago, IL to the late George and Edna (Stevens) Taylor. On June 7, 1953, Florence married Paul Strombeck in Plymouth, IN. Florence and Paul were married for 50 years. Paul passed away on July 17, 2003. Paul and Florence are also preceded in death by their grandson, Shawn Strombeck. Florence is survived by four sons, Michael Name, David (Jodi) Strombeck, Rick (Linda) Strombeck, and Larry (Cindy) Strombeck all from Mishawaka, IN; and one daughter, Susan Ingle and her companion George Backert of Elkhart, IN. Florence was a loving and caring grandmother to 7 grandchildren, Erica Name, Christy Strombeck, Chad Strombeck, Michael (Lori) Strombeck, Jennifer Strombeck, Jason (Nicole) Ingle, and Daniel Strombeck. She was also a great-grandmother to 21 great-grandchildren. Florence is also survived by her sister, Helen Ferree from Illinois; and was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Harold and Marshall; and 2 sisters, Marge and Dorothy. Florence was very active and a devoted member of the First Christian Church of Mishawaka. She enjoyed hand crafting Longaberger Baskets, doing needlepoint, and assembling jigsaw puzzles. The family will receive friends from 4-8pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, February 13, with Reverend Douglas Cripe officiating, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN. The family requested that memorial contributions be made to the First Christian Church of Mishawaka, 2511 E. Third St., Mishawaka, IN 46544.