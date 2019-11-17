|
|
Florence Genevieve “Jennie” Wisenbaugh
July 13, 1918 - Nov. 11, 2019
WALKERTON, IN - Florence Genevieve (“Jennie”) Wisenbaugh, age 101, passed away on Monday evening in Hamilton Grove Retirement Community in New Carlisle. Genevieve was born to Minnie (Dalby) Wisenbaugh and Ward Charles Wisenbaugh on July 13, 1918 in North Liberty, Indiana. A graduate of North Liberty High School and Indiana University, Genevieve lived many years on the family farm in Walkerton, Indiana as the proprietor of a large egg business. Bearing adversity with grace and equanimity, she was a role model to all who knew her. A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary McKee Wisenbaugh (widow of Paul E. Wisenbaugh); nephew, John Craig Wisenbaugh (Vicki Lee McCully); niece, Jean Wisenbaugh Currie (Richard A. Currie); great-nephew, Zachary A. Currie; and two great-nieces, Deena Wisenbaugh Hand and Jessica Blaine Currie. As a woman of integrity, intellect, wit, and generosity, she will be greatly missed. Special thanks to her loving friends, Linda Crowther and Linda Hardesty, and to the caring staff at Hamilton Grove where she spent her last many years. Private interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton. The Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home, 408 Roosevelt Road, Walkerton is entrusted with arrangements. Donations in Genevieve's memory may be sent to the Walkerton Historical Society, 413 Michigan Street, Walkerton, Indiana 46574.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019