|
|
Florence Irene Lard
Oct. 24, 1931 - Nov. 8, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Florence Irene Lard, age 88, of Mishawaka passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1931 in Waterloo, Alabama. It was there she met and married the love of her life, Donald Lard. Donald preceded her in death on November 25, 1994. Irene or “Flo” as she liked to be called in recent years was a homemaker. She loved to cook, quilt, crochet, and tell a story to anyone who would listen. Irene is survived by her son, Ronnie Lard of Minnesota; daughter, Hazel Plummer of Mishawaka; 2 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers, Jack (Sharon) White and William (Shirley) White both of Alabama; sisters, Mable (Floyd) Morris of Tennessee and Faye (Bob) Mabe of Alabama; numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved, and she was loved by each one of them. She is preceded in death by her husband; son, Hershel (Huck) Lard; granddaughter, Jennifer Plummer; parents; brother, Turner (Coreen) White; and sisters, Zula (JD) Liles and Beatrice (Joe) Harrison. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at BK Club, 721 South West Street, Mishawaka, IN. To share a remembrance of Irene or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019