Florence M. Daly
June 3, 1923 - Dec. 12, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Florence M. Daly, 96, who was originally from South Bend, Indiana, lived for 36 years at Bear Lake, Michigan, and then moved back to the South Bend area, and passed away at 1:50am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hospice House of South Bend. She was born June 3, 1923 in South Bend to the late Albert C. and Neva C. (Eaton) Evans.
On February 21, 1942, Florence married Vernon M. Daly, who preceded her in death on June 13, 2018 after 76 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (David) Ertel of Bear Lake, MI; son, Vernon M. Daly, Jr. of Mishawaka; and four grandchildren, as well as three great-grandchildren.
While attending Central High School, Florence met her husband in the concert band when their band was allowed to march into the University of Notre Dame stadium during a South Bend/Mishawaka High School football game. After high school, she worked in accounting at Associates for eight years and insurance at Mathieu Insurance for eleven years before retiring in 1985. In her spare time, she loved to do needlework, and made afghans for all of her children & grandchildren, as well as over 500 infant hats for St. Joe Hospital in Mishawaka. She loved all needlework and sewing. Florence was also proud of the fact that her grandmother, Minny Evans, was South Bend's first female police officer.
Private services will be held, and interment will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Florence may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
