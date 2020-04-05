Home

Florence P. Richards

Sept. 13, 1931 - April 2, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Florence P. Richards, 88, of Mishawaka, passed away during the early evening hours of Thursday, April 2 in her residence with her loving family by her side. Florence was born in Sullivan Co., Indiana on September 13, 1931 to John Robert and Flora Angeline (Eaton) Eby. On September 8, 1951, she married the love of her life, Loren W. Richards Sr., in Mishawaka, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 23, 1986.

Florence is survived by her loving children, Terri L. Iden of Mishawaka, Lisa A. Richards of Mishawaka, and Loren W (Rhonda) Richards Jr. of South Bend. She was the proud grandmother of five, Melissa (Dustin) Milbourn of Mishawaka, Alicia (Joshua) Senour of North Liberty, Peter (Crystal) Richards of South Bend, Elizabeth Richards of Mishawaka, and Stephen Richards of South Bend; and great-grandmother to Elisha Phillips, Brantley Richards, Ava Richards, and Baby Senour (coming soon). Her sister-in-love, Sally Eby; and stepbrother, Charles (Ruth) VanDusen also survive along with many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Robert Eby; mother, Flora Angeline VanDusen; stepfather, Marion Clinton VanDusen; husband, Loren (Pete) Richards; brother, Robert Eby; sister, Beulah Ann Phillips; son-in-love, David Iden; and stepbrother, Donald (Betty) VanDusen.

On Tuesday April 7, 2020 a private family visitation and graveside service will be held, with plans for a Celebration of Life Service to be held later. Bubb Funeral Chapel assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Florence's name to Grace Community Church, 4001 Lincolnway E., Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
