Florence Sweet
Sept. 22, 1927 - June 22, 2020
NILES, MI - Florence L. Sweet, 92, of Niles, passed at her residence on Monday, June 22, 2020, of natural causes.
She was born in Dowagiac, Michigan to the late Frank and Johanna (Velthouse) Pond.
On May 5, 1947 she married Palmer I. Sweet at a ceremony in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Florence worked for many years at Sealed Power Corporation, later called Contech in Dowagiac. After retirement she worked for Kmart Corporation in Three Rivers and enjoyed visiting with her co-workers and customers. Florence enjoyed bowling in her younger years and was known to be a great baker. She also enjoyed spending a few minutes here and there working on word search puzzles. Florence also looked forward to watching game shows and to say she was an avid Detroit Tigers fan is an understatement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Delbert, Carlton, Frank Jr., Jimmy Joe Pond, and Anna Lee Kutz; and a daughter-in-law, Arloa Sweet.
Florence is survived by her sons, Lester “Butch” (Barbara) Sweet of Niles and Dennis (Patricia) Sweet of Shelbyville, Tennessee, six grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Harold (Venice) Pond, Dick Pond, Alice Lambert, Bea Baker, Ethel Robbins, and Nancy Faurot.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Noon at Brown Funeral Home in Niles with visitation one hour prior. An interment will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, Florence's family will have a Celebration of Life at a date to be announced at a later time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Cass County Cancer Service at 25995 US-12, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.
Condolences and memories of Florence may be sent to the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.