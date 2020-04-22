|
|
Florian Norbert Tyl
April 7, 1924 - April 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Florian Norbert Tyl, 96, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 8:33 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Woodland Terrace of Longmeadow, Niles, Michigan. Florian was born on April 7, 1924 in South Bend, Indiana to Boleslaw and Elizabeth (Beczkiewicz) Tyl, and was a lifelong resident. He had been a self-employed plastics designer and entrepreneur. On October 5, 1946 he married Lorraine G. Hechlinski, who preceded him in death on September 5, 1999. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robert Bartak. Florian is survived by three daughters, Therese Bartak of Omaha, Nebraska, Denise Grams of South Bend, Indiana, and Patricia Tyl of Niles, Michigan; five sons, Norbert and John Tyl of South Bend, Indiana, Martin Tyl of Niles, Michigan, Philip Tyl of Columbus, Ohio, and Mark (Jill) Tyl of St. Petersburg, Florida; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Vogelsberg, Angela (Nick) Driggs, Robert (Karen) Bartak, Jr., Elizabeth (Mike) Fossenbarger, Shawn (Jennifer) Grams, Delaney Tyl, Lyndsey Tyl, Atticus Tyl, and Willow Tyl; and ten great-grandchildren, Kellen and Carter, Dominic and Owen, Hayley, Elliott, Olivia and Boe, and Drew and Chloe. A private Committal Service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church at a later date. Florian served in the United State Navy during WWII where he was a member of the 18th Motor Torpedo Boat Squad serving in the Pacific. Florian was also a member of the American Legion, V.F.W., and Moose Lodge. He loved fishing on the “Big Lake” and was a member of the Michiana Steelheaders. Memorial contributions may be directed to or Caring Circle Hospice. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020