Floyd D. Urbach



JulY 2, 1935 - May 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Floyd Dale Urbach, 83, of South Bend passed away Saturday, May 25 at Wellbrooke of South Bend following an illness. Dr. Urbach, (Ph.d in Education from the University of Nebraska) was born July 2, 1935 in Auburn, NE to the late Elouise (Beatty) and Lester Urbach. On June 7, 1959 in Grant, NE he married Sherry E. Clendenny who survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Michelle Henry (Charles - deceased) of Columbus, OH, Jill Urbach (Mark Sieja) of White Heath, IL, Ann Pletcher (Tim) of Mishawaka, IN, and Beth Volker (Brian) of Gilbert AZ; one son, David Urbach (Tammy) of Denver, CO; and eight grandchildren, Allison and Kelly Sieja, Kyle, Katie, and Rynnie Pletcher, Melody and Kellen Volker, and Alex Urbach.



Floyd was a native Nebraskan who started his teaching career as a high school science teacher in St. Paul, NE. He next taught at the University of Nebraska; Monmouth University, Monmouth, OR; and finally, for 26 years, as a Professor at Indiana University of South Bend (IUSB). He retired in 1999 as Professor Emeritus of Education from IUSB. He received the President's Award for Teaching in 1989, as well as the Teaching Excellence Recognition Award in 1997-98.



As a boy he enjoyed spending time on his cousin's Sundberg farm in Stromsberg, Nebraska. “The farm was a magical place for a city boy.” He spent many summers as a Boy Scout camp waterfront director by Grand Island, NE, on the Platte River and was a proud Eagle Scout.



As a father, he coached little league softball and was active in his children's activities. He enjoyed watching his favorite basketball and football teams, The Corn Huskers and The Fighting Irish. He loved to create and wanted to share the world of learning with his children, grandchildren, and future teachers.



Floyd lived in South Bend for 45 years. He was an avid gardener and his fresh tomatoes, asparagus, and green beans were looked forward to every summer. He was a kind and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.



A private memorial for immediate family will be held. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Floyd's name may be made to The Boy Scouts of America (https://donations.scouting.org). Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from May 31 to June 2, 2019