Floyd Dixon, Sr.
Dec. 20, 1957 - Oct. 24, 2019
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Floyd Dixon, Sr., age 61, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, October 24, 2019, in the comfort of his wife's presence in Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.
He was born December 20, 1957 in Greenville, Mississippi the fourth of ten children of Eddie and Birdette Dixon. He married Janette Dawn Coleman January 26, 1979 in Pontiac, Michigan.
Floyd was a truck driver. His first love was his music and his second was his truck.
Floyd will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing and continue his legacy his wife of forty years, Janette Dixon of Cassopolis; one daughter, Demetra Williams; one son, Floyd Dixon, Jr.; seven grandchildren, Terron Dixon, Jamese Dixon, Vincent Dixon, Sierra Dixon, Julianna Dixon, Dai'Majai Transou, and Dijonna Williams; two great-granddaughters, Haizel Dixon and Aionne Dayhuff; ten siblings, Ernestine (Earl) Crump, Eddie Dixon, Jr., Frankie (Julie) Dixon, twins Melvin Dixon and Marie (Brady) Williams, Carl (Kim) Dixon, Theresa (Brian) Gamble, and Michael (Danita) Dixon; one sister-in-law, Felicia Coleman; two brothers-in-law, Frank Ellison and Jerome Ellison; one goddaughter, Keisha Williams; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Floyd Dixon, Jr. and Vincent Dixon; and one sister, Laverne Dixon.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12 Noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m. in Michiana Christian Embassy, 1922 East Main Street, Niles with the Reverend Jeff Whitaker officiating. Mr. Dixon will be laid to rest in Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019