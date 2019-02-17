Forest “Bugs”



“Digger” Dale O'Dell



June 29, 1927 - August 28, 2018



MISHAWAKA, IN - Forest “Bugs” “Digger” Dale O'Dell, 91, of Crossville, TN passed away in his home on August 28, 2018.



Forest was born June 29, 1927 in Sommersville, WV to Robert and Martha (Boley) O'Dell. He graduated from Richwood High School in 1945 at which time he joined the Merchant Marines, traveling around the globe. In 1948, he moved to Mishawaka and began working at Indiana & Michigan Electric Co. He retired in July, 1989. On March 10, 1950, he wed the former Wanda Stuart, to whom he was married for 64 years. They moved to Crossville, TN in 1994.



Forest is survived by his children, Cathy (Eugene) Trippel of Mishawaka, Kevin (Julie) O'Dell of Ellenton, FL, and Steven O'Dell of Murfreesboro, TN, twelve grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, daughter-in-law Nancy O'Dell, and his wife Wanda in 2014.



A memorial celebration was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Crossville, TN. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019