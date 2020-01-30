|
|
Forrest W. Wenman
Sept. 19, 1926 - Jan. 24, 2020
BARODA, MI - Forrest William Wenman passed away on January 24, 2020 at the age of 93 from complications of a stroke. He was surrounded by family at the home of his daughter, Susan Ivy.
Forrest (aka “Sonny” and “Frosty”) was born on September 19, 1926 to John H. and Esther O. (Click) Wenman in Mishawaka, Indiana. He attended Beiger School, Battell Elementary School, and Mishawaka High School. During his school years, he enjoyed playing sports, building, and working on mechanical things. He played football and managed the football team for Mishawaka High School. He graduated high school in 1945. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1944 and entered into active service in March of 1945. He trained as an airplane tech in Amarillo, Texas. He served in the Marshall Islands during the atomic bomb tests, in the Bikini Atoll, at Eniwetok. After receiving an Honorable Discharge in March of 1946, he returned home to work as a security guard at Studebaker Aviation. In 1947, he began his career with I and M Electric (AEP) at the Twin Branch Plant in Mishawaka. In 1950, he met and married the love of his life, his beautiful bride, Maxine. In the 1950s, they were very involved with the Fraternal Order of Eagles and other social organizations in the community. He was a Democratic Precinct Committeeman in Mishawaka. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame football and had the privilege of ushering at some of their games. In 1959, he took an opportunity to be a supervisor at the Breed Plant in Fairbanks, Indiana and moved from Mishawaka to Farmersburg, Indiana. He distinguished himself as a capable, hard-working individual, always looking for the best way to accomplish a task. He was recognized for his innovations and got another opportunity, in 1970, to become a supervisor at the Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman, Michigan. In 1971, he and his family moved to Baroda, Michigan. After 40 years of service, he retired from AEP in 1987. During retirement, he and Maxine transported vehicles for Weller Chevrolet in Bridgman. They also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and various conventions with the Fraternal Order of Eagles (“F.O.E.”). They were very involved with the F.O.E. 2083 of which he was a member for over 70 years. He enjoyed reading, home projects, woodworking, building and repairing things. He was also a member of the American Legion and V.F.W. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, particularly at the class reunions, Cook Plant parties, holidays, family reunions, and the Day Before Labor Day parties. He proudly participated in a 2016 Honor Flight. Forrest was always known for his good humor, knowledge of how things worked, and ability to fix things. He was a good provider and excellent role model for his family. He was always there when you needed him. Of all his accomplishments, his family and friends were most important to him. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Forrest was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Hazel Jean (Frank) Lorence; and beloved wife, Maxine in 2009. He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Lynn) Ivy; son, Forrest (Ingrid) Wenman, Jr.; grandchildren, Sherilynn (Dan) Mahan, Carlton (Sheryl) Pinkston, Daniel (Cathe) Pinkston, Sarah (James) Forbes, Cassandra (Chad) Sultz, and Jakob Wenman; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; neighbors and dear friends; and best friend, the “brother he never had,” Tom (Jeannie) Hayes. A special thanks to Ken and Judy Ward for all their help and care. Visitation will be conducted at Bubb Funeral Chapel at 3910 N. Main Street in Mishawaka on Friday, January 31 from 4-8 pm and on Saturday, February 1 from 10-11 am with a service at 11. He will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, Indiana immediately following the service, with Military Honors provided by the VFW 360/American Legion 161 Burial Team. Memorials may be made to a .
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020