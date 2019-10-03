Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Fortunato Caligiuri


1924 - 2019
Fortunato Caligiuri

July 7, 1924 - Sept. 30, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Fortunato “Tony” Caligiuri, 95, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Fortunato “Tony” was born July 7, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Joseph and Santa Maria (Cuda) Caligiuri. On July 7, 1987 Tony married Lorraine (Zalas) Caliguiri in South Bend. She survives along with his children, Theresa (Chris) Lolmaugh, Ken (Liz) Caliguiri, and Julie Caligiuri, stepson Ken (Shirley) Szymczak, stepdaughter Trish Stratton; grandchildren, Lyndi, Sister Marie Pherese “Alexis”, Emily, and Alex; brother, Patrick (Nancy) Caligiuri and sister-in-law, Lorraine H. Caligiuri, and their families. Tony honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired in 1986 from Bendix. He was a member of the American Legion Post 357 for many years. Tony enjoyed bowling and was on many traveling leagues. He also enjoyed watching golf although he didn't play. Tony and Lorraine loved to travel together in their retirement years. Family was most important to him and he always looked forward to spending time with them. Visitation for Tony will be 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am on Friday, October 4, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019
