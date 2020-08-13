1/1
Frances A. Cross
1918 - 2020
Frances A. Cross

July 6, 1918 - August 9, 2020

KOKOMO, IN - Frances A. Cross, 102, of Kokomo, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 6, 1918 to the late Sylvester and Alice Cross in Strouthers, Ohio.

She retired from Delco Electronics in 1974 after being employed for over 30 years in assembly. When Fran was young, she enjoyed climbing trees, running, and caring for her younger brothers and sisters. The family farm was her life and she lived there since she was 18 years old, working along with her siblings, Henry and Gen, after their father passed, to care for the family. Fran was a hard worker her whole life and her first priority was always, family first. She enjoyed gardening, planting trees, and taking family photos. Fran was an amazing woman and she will be missed by all.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Morris; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Cross and Lorraine Cross; nieces and nephews, Dick, Mary Ann, Susan, Jordanna, Tiffany, Rhonda, Leslie, Michael, John, Edward, Ruth Ann, Matt, Emily, David, Jim, Janice, Robin, and Eric; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; several siblings, Jo (Giggs) Breedlove, Henry (Joyce) Cross, Gen (Guy) Arnold, Sylvester Cross, Eddie (Dorothy) Cross, Cecilia (Tom) Brown, Paul Cross, and brother-in-law, Homer Morris; and nephew, David Cross.

There will be a time of visitation for Fran TODAY, Thursday, August, 13, 2020, from 3:00pm until the time of services at 5:00pm, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Pastor Mike Ennis will be officiating. You may read Frances's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center
AUG
13
Service
05:00 PM
Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center
3400 S. Webster Street
Kokomo, IN 46902
7654576644
