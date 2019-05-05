Frances A. Thomas



August 5, 1927 - May 3, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Frances A. Thomas, 91, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Southfield Village in South Bend, IN, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on August 5, 1927 to the late Peter and Laura Louise (Giangrasso) Mustak in South Bend, IN and was a lifelong resident. Along with her parents, one brother, Nicholas Mustak also preceded her in death.



Frances was a graduate of St. Joseph Grade School, John Adams High School, and St. Joseph School of Nursing. Frances worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years at various places while raising her family. She retired in 1989 from Cardinal Nursing Home in South Bend, IN.



On February 23, 1957, as Frances A. Mustak, she married Richard P. “Dick” Thomas at St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend, IN.



Frances is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dick Thomas of South Bend, IN; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Thomas of South Bend, IN; three sons, Mark (Darla) Thomas of South Bend, IN, Paul (Janice) Thomas of Hillsborough, NC, and Michael (Kevin Hacker) Thomas of Chicago, IL; seven grandchildren, Mary, Ezra, Kaylee, Mamie, Estephania, Holly, and Erin; and six great-grandchildren.



Frances was a member of St. Anthony De Padua Parish in South Bend, IN. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed taking car rides in the country with her husband. Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was completely devoted to her family and worked long and hard her entire life in support of them.



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be prayed at 11:45 a.m.



Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Frances's family extends a special thank you to the staff at Southfield Village for their loving and patient care.



Frances's family extends a special thank you to the staff at Southfield Village for their loving and patient care.