Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances A. Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances A. Thomas Obituary
Frances A. Thomas

August 5, 1927 - May 3, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Frances A. Thomas, 91, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Southfield Village in South Bend, IN, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 5, 1927 to the late Peter and Laura Louise (Giangrasso) Mustak in South Bend, IN and was a lifelong resident. Along with her parents, one brother, Nicholas Mustak also preceded her in death.

Frances was a graduate of St. Joseph Grade School, John Adams High School, and St. Joseph School of Nursing. Frances worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years at various places while raising her family. She retired in 1989 from Cardinal Nursing Home in South Bend, IN.

On February 23, 1957, as Frances A. Mustak, she married Richard P. “Dick” Thomas at St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend, IN.

Frances is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dick Thomas of South Bend, IN; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Thomas of South Bend, IN; three sons, Mark (Darla) Thomas of South Bend, IN, Paul (Janice) Thomas of Hillsborough, NC, and Michael (Kevin Hacker) Thomas of Chicago, IL; seven grandchildren, Mary, Ezra, Kaylee, Mamie, Estephania, Holly, and Erin; and six great-grandchildren.

Frances was a member of St. Anthony De Padua Parish in South Bend, IN. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed taking car rides in the country with her husband. Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was completely devoted to her family and worked long and hard her entire life in support of them.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be prayed at 11:45 a.m.

Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Frances's family extends a special thank you to the staff at Southfield Village for their loving and patient care.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now