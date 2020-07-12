1/1
Frances Ann Kuhl
Frances Ann Kuhl

July 27, 1936 - July 3, 2020

PORT ISABEL, TX - Frances Ann Kuhl, 83, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, TX.

Frances was born on July 27, 1936 in Mishawaka to Bryl and Bernoetta (Buchhiet) LaDow. She was preceded in death by her parents.

On August 31, 1957 she married Robert G. Kuhl; he preceded her in death on December 4, 2003. Surviving are a daughter, Leigh Ann (Brett) Roberts; sons, Mark Kuhl and John Kuhl; grandchildren, Cory (Ashley), Tyler, Bethany, Jacob, Elizabeth (Andrew), and Matt (Shelby); and a sister, Sharon Kyle.

As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Mishawaka. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handing the final arrangements,

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
