Frances Antoinette Brooks



May 5, 1937 - March 17, 2019



WARSAW, IN - Frances Antoinette (Hogan) Brooks, age 81, of Warsaw, Indiana entered into her eternal home on March 17, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born to Frank Hogan and Barbara (Keane) Hogan on May 5, 1937 in Bury, England, Frances was a woman of deep faith, who cherished her Irish Catholic roots. Her family thought it only fitting that she was called home on Saint Patrick's Day.



Although she may not have thought herself one, she was a true pioneer. Frances left England with her husband Peter to begin a new life in America in late 1966, when Peter was recruited as an engineer by Bendix (Allied Signal, Honeywell) in the Aircraft Brake and Strut Division in South Bend, Indiana. The family first lived on South Bend's near West Side. Upon getting settled in America Frances joined the British American Club and was an active member. Frances and Peter traveled many times back to England to visit family, and numerous other countries and destinations during Peter's career. Frances worked for a time as a Nurse's Aide at Ferris Lombardy Nursing Home, St. Mary's Covenant, and was also hired privately to provide in-home care. She always took great pride in doing her work well.



Frances wholeheartedly embraced her vocation to marriage and motherhood. Throughout her life, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She relished keeping the home fires burning, and made “home” a sanctuary for her family. Frances loved being outside and gardening, and she grew beautiful roses. She often received compliments from numerous neighbors for always having a beautiful garden and festively decorated home no matter the time of year and season. As her granddaughter once noted, “Nanna really knew how to do Christmas.” Frances had a wonderful sense of humor, and shared many laughs with her daughters while enjoying antiquing and shopping. Frances loved to collect all things English and Irish, ever proud of her heritage. She was always generous and charitable to a variety of causes, and Frances was a wonderful role model to her family.



Frances is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Peter; daughters, Barbara, (Jeff) Schuetz of Edgerton, Wisconsin and Bernadette, (Kurt) Kelsey of Warsaw, Indiana; and her grandchildren, Matthew, (Khara), Christopher (Kevin), Patrick, Katlyn, Michael, Jacquelyn, and Christian, as well as 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Barry (Ann) Hogan of Bury, England as well as, many nieces and nephews in England. She was a lovely and kind spirit, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Barbara; her sister, Carol Taylor; and son, Stephen John Brooks.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46635. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to Mass at the church on Tuesday. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in Frances' name to the Parkinson's Research Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. The Brooks family would like to thank the visiting nurses and staff at the Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester for their sincere care and compassion. Online condolences may be offered to the Brooks family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019