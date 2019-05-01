Frances Brooks



Sept. 1, 1914 - April 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Frances Brooks, age 104, departed this life after a short illness on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Cardinal Nursing Home.



She was born September 1, 1914 in Greenwood, Mississippi, to parents, Joseph and Rosie (Hemphill) Turner, both of whom preceded her in death.



In 1938, Frances married Robert Brooks. After residing in Jackson, Mississippi for a short time, the couple moved to South Bend, Indiana in 1941. In 1941, the couple became members of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church where they both served as Deacon and Deaconess for many years. Frances was also a member of the Senior Choir, the Missionary Society, and Sunday School Class #11. Frances loved her church and was always available to serve.



Frances leaves to cherish her memory a loving niece and caregiver, Dorothy (Robert) Baskin of South Bend; great-great-nephews, Edwin Lewis, Eddie Turner, Terrance Lewis, Daniel Lewis, and Timothy Lewis; and great-great-nieces, Virginia Lewis, Tiffany Lewis, Ebony Lewis, Goin Robinson, and Kenneth Lewis.



Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Rosie (Hemphill) Turner; her husband of 60 years, Robert Brooks; and three brothers, Losten, George, and Sylvester Turner.



Services will be held at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 3, 2019 with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary