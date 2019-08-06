|
Frances E. Buysse
Oct. 2, 1921 - August 4, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Frances was born October 2, 1921 to Darold M. Krieger and Florence I. (Hanna) Krieger in Culver, IN. She passed away surrounded by her family at the age of 97, 10 months and 2 days. She graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School in South Bend in 1940.
In December of 1942, she enlisted in the United States Coast Guard serving as a SPAR (Semper Parades Always Ready) referred to the women in the Coast Guard and as a Radioman 2nd Class until November 1945, during WWII. In September 1946 she entered nursing school at St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka, IN, graduating as an RN on August 21, 1949. One week later, on August 28, 1949, she married Emil P. Buysse who preceded her in death on September 13, 1977. She is also preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, four brothers, and three sisters: Earl Krieger in 1952, Darold Krieger in 1969, Ruby (Krieger) Stroik in 1996, James Krieger in 2016, Kathryn (Krieger) Solloway in 2016, Kenneth Krieger in 2018, and Barbara (Krieger) Buskirk July 9, 2019; plus three baby siblings who died as infants. Surviving is a sister, Elizabeth Shimmon. Also surviving are her are a son, Darold V. Buysse; daughter, Beverly A. Buysse, one granddaughter whom she raised as a 2nd daughter, Jenny L. Buysse (Kyle Patti) a great-granddaughter, Kayla N. DeFrancisco (Steve Alesi), and numerous nieces and nephews.
She retired from nursing after 50 years of service in 1999 at the ripe young age of 79. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and making candy. She was an expert at crocheting, as many of her friends and family can attest to with the afghans and doilies they received as gifts. She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, reading, working word puzzles, TV, and all sports - especially basketball. She was an avid bowler for many years with a high score of 299. A true member of the “greatest generation”, she gave back to her community by volunteering as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, PTA president and Secretary of the PTA Council, served as Secretary of the St. Joseph Hospital Nurses Association for numerous years, Mishawaka YMCA Board Secretary, Mishawaka YMCA Swim Team Parents Club president, as well as scoring numerous swim meets and assisting with organizing team activities, Sunday School teacher for the toddler class, volunteered and walked in the Hospice Walks, Life member of Waves National and the American Legion, helped organize Michiana Tidal Waves Unit 63 of Waves National as well as serving as their President for many years, and she volunteered numerous years as well as serving on the board of directors at the Michiana Military Honor Park and Museum. Even in her retired state, she still found ways to give to numerous veteran's military organizations. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Hospice, or Military Honor Park.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019