July 26, 1924 - April 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Betty E. Coddens (age 95) of Sarasota, FL and South Bend, IN has gone home to be with Jesus. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lawrence J. Coddens. They had three sons, Larry (Mary), Terry (Susan), and Jerry (Theresa). Her grandchildren are Larry, Brian, Eloy, Robin, and Raul. She had six great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild with one more on the way. Betty was the daughter of Reverends Charles and Irene Taylor. She had four siblings, Charles (Lois), Vivian (Bob), Joann (Dan), and Janith (Bill).

Betty had two great passions: her family that she loved unconditionally and The Tabernacle Church in Sarasota where she was a faithful servant and disciple of Jesus Christ. She also loved volunteering, making silk flower arrangements, singing, traveling, drawing, painting, and collecting shells.

At this time there will be no funeral services. Two celebrations of her life will be planned in the future.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
